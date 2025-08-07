Urban League of Broward County Honored at National Urban League Conference for 50 Years of Service

Advertisement

The Urban League of Broward County received national recognition at the 2025 National Urban League Conference for five decades of transformative service and empowerment in Fort Lauderdale.

For 50 years, the Urban League of Broward County has been a driving force in advancing equity, economic empowerment, and educational opportunity for underserved communities. From workforce development and youth programs to small business support and health initiatives, ULBC has continued to uplift generations of families across the region.

As the organization marks this incredible milestone, it stands as a testament to the power of community, resilience, and purpose-driven leadership.

Here’s to 50 years of impact — and the continued journey ahead.

#ULBC50 #UrbanLeague #NUL2025 #CommunityPower