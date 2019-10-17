Veterans Breaking Barriers Empowerment Fair

October 17, 2019 Carma Henry Local News 0
In honor of Nation Veterans Day, the City of Pompano Beach in collaboration with the Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency and other community partners, is hosting a Veterans Breaking Barriers Empowerment Fair on Tuesday, November 5th at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th Street.

This event offers an excellent opportunity in Pompano Beach for veterans to gain needed support and resources. Community partners will assist veterans with job skills, available employment positions and career opportunities. The event is free and open to the public.

Veterans will have an opportunity to receive one-on-one consultation and a customized day-plan which will start with breakfast and access to basic healthcare, hygiene and grooming services as applicable. The event will feature resource booths, empowerment workshops and a Job Fair.

There are still booths available at no charge. Join us as we help veterans with the resources necessary on the path to securing and maintaining employment. You can help honor their service – and benefit your business – by employing them or providing other resources. To participate, please contact dahlia.baker@copbfl.com, (954) 786-7866. Registration form available at pompanobeachfl.gov

 

