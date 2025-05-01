Close Menu
    Victory at the Brain Bowl! Congratulations to our Champions

    11–12th Grade Math Team – 3rd Place Heaton Sykes (Captain), Darren Thompson III, Jada Howard (Co-Captain), Mya Green, Danysha Louidor Coach: Rachelle Louidor
    9–10th Grade Math Team – 1st Place Autumn Stewart, Christian Tulloch, Olivia Dean, Jason Reid (Co-Captain), Hasan Jackasal (Captain) Coach: Mrs. Judy Porter

     

    We’re smiling with pride as our National Achievers Society (NAS) scholars brought home major wins at this year’s Florida Education Fund Statewide Brain Bowl Competition! These brilliant minds showed up, showed out, and proved the power of preparation, passion, and academic excellence.

    Pictured with the Winners
    Dr. Israel Tribble, Jr.,
    Florida Achiever of the Year Award
    Johnaton Chu
    (Our current NAS President)

    From math to essays and vocabulary to cultural history—our students delivered across the board.

    From math and essays to vocabulary and cultural history, our students showcased their brilliance across every event!

     

    9-12th Laws of Life Essay
    – 1st Place Danysha Louidor with her coach

    A huge thank you to our dedicated College Access team, supportive parents, and tireless volunteers for preparing our scholars for success.

    6–8th Grade Word Wizard –
    1st Place Imtiaz Jackasal

    This victory is bigger than a trophy-it’s a testament to what our youth can achieve with support, opportunity, and determination.

    Congratulations to all-you’ve made Broward proud!

    #UrbanLeagueBroward  #NationalAchievers #BrainBowl2025

    #Academi-xcellence

