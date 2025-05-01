Victory at the Brain Bowl! Congratulations to our Champions

Advertisement

We’re smiling with pride as our National Achievers Society (NAS) scholars brought home major wins at this year’s Florida Education Fund Statewide Brain Bowl Competition! These brilliant minds showed up, showed out, and proved the power of preparation, passion, and academic excellence.

From math to essays and vocabulary to cultural history—our students delivered across the board.

A huge thank you to our dedicated College Access team, supportive parents, and tireless volunteers for preparing our scholars for success.

This victory is bigger than a trophy-it’s a testament to what our youth can achieve with support, opportunity, and determination.

Congratulations to all-you’ve made Broward proud!

