Vivacelle Bio, Inc. receives FDA clearance to enroll patients into its Phase IIa Clinical Trial of VBI-1 for Severe Blood Loss and/or Raising Blood Pressure in Hypovolemic subjects

CHICAGO, ILL. (Black PR Wire) — Vivacelle Bio, Inc. has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted it an Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance to proceed with its phase IIa clinical trial of the safety and efficacy of VBI-1. VBI-1 is a paradigm-changing cardiovascular support fluid that is designed for the treatment of patients with emergently life-threatening conditions due to blood loss and other causes of severe hypovolemia (low blood volume). The treatment of hypovolemia and raising blood pressure are essential to survival of a broad range of critical conditions such as blood loss, burns, gastrointestinal losses, septic shock, acute radiation syndrome, or attacks utilizing biological or chemical weapons.

Harven DeShield J.D., PhD and CEO of Vivacelle Bio commented, “This is the most transformational milestone achieved to date by our company. It is our expectation that the achievement of this milestone will serve as a launching pad to eventually providing critical technologies to address unmet medical need and save lives.”

Commitments have been obtained from key physicians at leading medical centers for participation in the study. Vivacelle Bio is currently seeking funding opportunities to support its performance of the clinical trial.

Cuthbert Simpkins, M.D., Chief Innovation Officer and inventor of the Vivacelle Bio technology stated, “As a Trauma Surgeon I am grateful that my invention will save many lives which my motivation for was developing it in the first place.”

Vivacelle Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery of life-saving interventions in critical illnesses that rapidly cause death such as injuries encountered in warfare, major motor vehicle collisions and septic shock?

For more information on VBI-1 or Vivacelle Bio, please contact Harven DeShield (harven@vivacellebio.com) 716-830-8932 Company website: vivacellebio.com