Voter Disenfranchisement

By Layla Davidson

Brought voter rejection

African Americans, Hispanics and more

They didn’t want them in the door

They tried to still their voice

Because of their choice

They tried to steal their vote

Because of what they wrote

But they will not be denied

Because people fought and died

They will continue to fight

Because it’s their constitutional right

After a time of reflection

They’ve had enough of rejection

Enough of dejection, but

Nothing will stop them from voting in the next election.