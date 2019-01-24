Voter Disenfranchisement
Brought voter rejection
African Americans, Hispanics and more
They didn’t want them in the door
They tried to still their voice
Because of their choice
They tried to steal their vote
Because of what they wrote
But they will not be denied
Because people fought and died
They will continue to fight
Because it’s their constitutional right
After a time of reflection
They’ve had enough of rejection
Enough of dejection, but
Nothing will stop them from voting in the next election.