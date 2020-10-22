Voter Education: The More You Know!

By Linda M. Thigpen

The November 3rd General Election is fast approaching and it is extremely important that voters are informed on the candidates, amendments and charter questions featured on the ballot. To that end, the League of Women Voters of Florida continues to be fore-front and instrumental in providing nonpartisan educational materials and literature to citizens seeking to better understand ballot issues before them. As such, some election highlights will be illuminated in this article. Voting is your franchise and thus a civil right to be exercised. Remember, if you see something, say something by contacting 1 866 Our Vote!

Readers, today I am interviewing Cecile M. Scoon, Esq, 1st VP of the League of Women Voters of Florida. Her replies to my questions will provide you with guidance on voting in the upcoming general election. Please read on!

Question: What is on the ballot in addition to voting on the President and state representatives?

Answer: There are six statewide Amendments that every voter has an opportunity to vote on.

Q: Are any of these Amendments very important?

A: Yes. There is a new Amendment 4. It is not the amendment that we voted on two years ago to restore voting rights to ex-felons upon the completion of their sentences. This is a new Amendment 4, and if it passes it will make it extremely difficult for citizens to change the law by getting petitions signed to get an Amendment on the ballot. The new Amendment 4 would make Floridians vote twice in two different elections, making the passage of new Amendments twice as hard to do and it would take at least twice as long to accomplish.

Q: What do you mean that we would have to vote twice?

A: The Amendment No. 4 would require citizens to work on and fundraise for two different election cycles. That would mean that those supporting a change in the law would have to educate other citizens about the law and then motivate them to vote and then even if they win they would have to convince the voters to vote for the same proposal two years later. That simply increases the cost and the workload 100% and it will confuse voters who might say: I do not need to vote for that again.

Q: What is the purpose of the new Amendment 4?

A: It clearly is intended to make the process for citizens to propose new laws to be very difficult, costly, and lengthy. This would stifle the voice of the people. Only very wealthy interests could have the financial means to carry on a campaign for an amendment two years in a row.

Q: Who supports Amendment 4? Who opposes it?

A: Supporters of the (new) Amendment 4 that is on the ballot this year are the Sponsors- Keep our Constitution Clean.

Opponents to new Amendment 4 are: League of Women Voters of Florida, Common Cause, AFL-CIO, ACLU, Southern Poverty Law Center, Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, Service Employees international Union, Organize Florida, New Florida Majority, Florida Immigrant Coalition, Florida civic Engagement Table.

Q: Just to clarify what is the League’s position on the New Amendment 4?

A: The League of Women Voters of Florida recommends that all citizens vote no on the amendment 4 on the ballot because it will make it all but impossible for citizen initiatives to reach the ballot in the future as only the wealthiest of the wealthy will be able to raise money for them.

Q: Are there any other Amendments for Floridians to be concerned about?

A: Yes, we recommend that Floridians vote no on Amendment 3 because it will likely have a negative effect on the ability to elect Black legislators. The NAACP and the LWVFL also agree on this and both recommended a no vote for reasons stated.

We would also recommend that citizens vote yes on Amendment 2 which is a proposal to gradually raise the minimum wage to 15.00 by 2026. This will help to provide a living wage and give families more time to spend with their family and friends because they would not need to work 2 and 3 jobs to make ends meet.

Q: Do you have recommendations where people can research the Amendments?

A: Yes. Please click on the League website at: https://www.lwvfl.org/amendments

Q: Why should people trust the League of Women Voters of Florida?

A: The League is non-partisan. We do not advocate for candidates or parties. We do research on issues and ballot proposals like the six Amendments on the ballot today, and we give people information that they can use to vote their conscience.

Q: Is there anything else that you would like to share about voting?

A: If you want to vote by mail you must request your vote by mail ballot (VBM) ballot immediately, online or by calling your Supervisor of Election’s Office (SOE), so it can arrive in time for you to vote. You can also go down to the SOE’s office and pick up your VBM ballot. Once you get your ballot read all instructions, fill out the bubbles so that you have voted the whole ballot. Then place the ballot in the sleeve and place it in the VBM envelope. Seal the envelope and sign your name on the back of the envelope. Then turn it in to the SOE’s office on time. We suggest that you take it to a drop box or to the SOE’s office as soon as possible. It must be turned in by 7 p.m. on election day! If you mail it, mail it by Oct 24. The VBM ballot must be in the SOE office by 7 p.m. Election day, 3 Nov. The postmark date does not matter.

Q: If people have questions about voting can they call or write to the League?

Yes, they can call or write to the League at: (407) 710-5496 or email at info@lwvfl.org. Please also call or email your local Supervisor of Elections for information also. Happy Voting!

Linda M. Thigpen is a guest columnist of the Westside Gazette, a Board Member of the Broward County League of Women Voters and a Pembroke Pines Precinct Committeewoman. She can be contacted by calling (305) 804 7195 or emailing Lindathigp@aol.com