A Message From The Publisher

“Father, forgive these people! They don’t know what they’re doing.” (Luke 23:34)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

“We cannot predict the future. But we can create it.” This quote from Nobel Prize-winning chemist Ilya Prigogine reminds us that while we may not know what lies ahead, we hold the power to shape it. Today, Black America stands at a crossroads, facing a cycle of challenges that feel eerily familiar—from police shootings of unarmed Black people to the devastating impact of poor health care in our communities. These events echo history, like a relentless loop reminding us of where we’ve been.

In the face of these injustices, I recall the words of John 8:7: “He who is without sin among you, let him be the first to throw a stone.” These words urge us to pause, reflect, and search for forgiveness—not just for others, but within ourselves. While Black leadership is under scrutiny, we must remember that no one is free from imperfection. Let us not allow judgment to cloud our capacity to understand the weight of these moments or distract us from the bigger picture: building unity and striving for justice.

But where is the anger that leads to action? Where are the voices rising to confront what is killing us—both physically and spiritually? Black America cannot afford to be disconnected, devoid of the spiritual bonds that once united us in the struggle. Today, our anger must become a force for good, not a path to destruction. We must remember that we are at war, and wars require soldiers willing to stand in the trenches, ready to fight for truth and justice.

Ezekiel described a wheel within a wheel—complex and interconnected, just as our struggles are. The political landscape in this country has become a chaotic, divided battlefield. Instead of focusing on solutions, we see Black communities torn apart by infighting and a lack of trust. Political debates once meant to inform have become orchestrated performances, with candidates prepped and polished while fairness gets lost in the noise. Our businesses, our voices, monies and our unity are dismissed by the very systems we fight to change.

At the same time, politicians—“politrickians,” as I call them—ignore Black-owned businesses, refusing to invest in the communities they claim to serve. Campaign ads and events do not include us, Black candidates are undermined, and loyalty is bought through manipulation. But we must ask ourselves: What comes after injustices? What comes after the next election cycle? Are we prepared to build a future shaped by our own hands, or will we remain victims of systems designed to divide and exploit us?

It is time for a reckoning. Time to confront the self-genocide in our streets, the greed in our politics, and the spiritual disconnect keeping us from recognizing our shared humanity. We cannot wait for solutions to fall from the sky. We must create the future ourselves, with clarity, purpose, and a fierce determination to rise above the noise.

May we seek forgiveness for our missteps, clarity for our vision, and the strength to unite. Let us breathe fresh air again—not in isolation, but together, standing shoulder to shoulder, building a future where justice and unity prevail.

“Dear Lord, grant us the wisdom to heal our divisions, the courage to fight for what is right, and the love to lift one another up. Let us shape a future that we can be proud of. Amen.”