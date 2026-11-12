West Park Voters Demand Answers, Deliver Change At The Ballot Box

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New Commissioners Elected After Campaign Focused on Spending, Transparency, and Accountability

By Carl Perkins

WEST PARK, FL. — After months of debates over government transparency, public spending, stalled development projects, and the balance of power inside City Hall, West Park voters have spoken.

In a significant shakeup of city leadership, Derrick Jones Jr. defeated incumbent Commissioner Dr. Katrina Touchstone in the Seat 1 race, while Jajuan Burton defeated incumbent Commissioner Brandon Smith in the Seat 4 contest.

The election marks a major shift in the political landscape of the city and concludes one of the most contentious election seasons since West Park was incorporated in 2005.

Throughout the campaign, residents attended public forums, commission meetings, and community events seeking answers about how taxpayer dollars were being spent, why certain projects appeared delayed, and whether City Hall was operating with sufficient transparency.

While the election is now over, many of the issues that dominated the campaign remain unresolved.

The Election Was About More Than Politics

This election was not simply a contest between candidates. It became a public debate about accountability.

Questions were raised about spending priorities, redevelopment projects, city procedures, and the authority of elected commissioners. Residents repeatedly asked whether they were receiving complete information regarding major financial decisions and development agreements affecting the city.

Perhaps no issue generated more discussion than the nearly $324,975 Pioneer Wall project at Mary Saunders Park.

The project became a symbol of larger questions involving government spending and public oversight.

During the campaign, Seat 1 candidate Derrick Jones Jr. defended the expenditure by stating that residents should take into consideration the cost of materials and construction. Beyond those comments, Jones declined additional questions regarding the project.

Commissioner Brandon Smith also declined questions concerning the wall’s cost.

Former Commissioner Dr. Katrina Touchstone consistently criticized the expenditure.

“I voted against paying that amount for the wall when the city is already over budget. It doesn’t make sense.”

Jajuan Burton also questioned the expenditure during the campaign.

“My father could have built that wall much cheaper.”

Burton, whose father is a contractor and builder, argued that taxpayers deserved a clearer explanation regarding how the city arrived at the final project cost.

The Lawsuit That Shaped The Campaign

One of the defining stories of the election involved a lawsuit filed by Commissioner Dr. Katrina Touchstone against the mayor, city clerk, and city manager.

The lawsuit brought attention to disputes over parliamentary procedures, commission authority, access to information, and the role of elected officials in city government.

Touchstone argued publicly that elected commissioners were being prevented from fully performing the duties assigned to them by voters.

The lawsuit became a focal point of the campaign and intensified discussions regarding transparency and governance inside City Hall.

Despite those efforts, voters ultimately chose a new representative for Seat 1.

Questions About Development Continue

Another major issue during the election involved redevelopment projects throughout the city.

Residents questioned the pace of development at the SW 25th Street and State Road 441 corridor, as well as the future of the property located at 5055 Pembroke Road.

Supporters of city leadership argued that redevelopment takes time and often depends on market conditions and financing.

Critics argued that residents deserved more frequent updates and measurable results.

Those questions remain as the newly elected commission prepares to take office.

West Park Voters Demand Answers, Deliver Change At The Ballot Box

New Commissioners Elected After Campaign Focused on Spending, After months of debates over government transparency, public spending, stalled development projects, and the balance of power inside City Hall, West Park voters have spoken.

In a significant shakeup of city leadership, Derrick Jones Jr. defeated incumbent Commissioner Dr. Katrina Touchstone in the Seat 1 race, while Jajuan Burton defeated incumbent Commissioner Brandon Smith in the Seat 4

The election marks a major shift in the political landscape of the city and concludes one of the most contentious election seasons since West Park was incorporated in 2005.

Throughout the campaign, residents attended public forums, commission meetings, and community events seeking answers about how taxpayer dollars were being spent, why certain projects appeared delayed, and whether City Hall was operating with sufficient transparency.

While the election is now over, many of the issues that dominated the campaign remain unresolved.

Former Commissioner Dr. Katrina Touchstone consistently criticized the expenditure.

“I voted against paying that amount for the wall when the city is already over budget. It doesn’t make sense.”

Jajuan Burton also questioned the expenditure during the campaign.

“My father could have built that wall much cheaper.”

Burton, whose father is a contractor and builder, argued that taxpayers deserved a clearer explanation regarding how the city arrived at the final pr

The Lawsuit That Shaped The Campaign

One of the defining stories of the election involved a lawsuit filed by Commissioner Dr. Katrina Touchstone against the mayor, city clerk, and city manager.

The lawsuit brought attention to disputes over parliamentary procedures, commission authority, access to information, and the role of elected officials in city government.

Touchstone argued publicly that elected commissioners were being prevented from fully performing the duties assigned to them by voters.

The lawsuit became a focal point of the campaign and intensified discussions regarding transparency and governance inside City Hall.

Despite those efforts, voters ultimately chose a new representative for Seat 1.

Questions About Development Continue

Another major issue during the election involved redevelopment projects throughout the city.

Residents questioned the pace of development at the SW 25th Street and State Road 441 corridor, as well as the future of the property located at 5055 Pembroke Road.

Supporters of city leadership argued that redevelopment takes time and often depends on market conditions and financing.

Critics argued that residents deserved more frequent updates and measurable results.

Those questions remain as the newly elected commission prepares to take office.

Burton’s Modernization Message Resonated

One of the more notable victories of the election was Jajuan Burton’s defeat of incumbent Commissioner Brandon Smith.

Burton campaigned on modernizing city services and improving government accessibility.

A military veteran, former bomb-detection specialist, K-9 handler, and computer technician, Burton advocated for technological improvements to permitting, licensing, and citizen services.

His message appeared to connect with voters seeking a fresh perspective and greater efficiency at City Hall.

A New Chapter For West Park

The 2026 election may be over, but the issues that drove voters to the polls remain.

Questions concerning spending, redevelopment, transparency, public communication, and accountability will now become the responsibility of a newly configured commission.

Voters have chosen Derrick Jones Jr. and Jajuan Burton to help lead the city forward.

Whether residents supported the incumbents or the challengers, the election produced a clear result: voters wanted their voices heard.

Now the campaign promises end, and the work of governing begins.

For West Park, the next chapter starts now.