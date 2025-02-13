Westside Gazette Newspaper Black History TIDBITS

Advertisement

Shirley Chisholm was the first African American woman elected to Congress (1968) and the first African American to make a serious run for President of the United States (1972). She made history for her political runs and for the actions she took while in office.

Sally Hemmings Three U.S. presidents have allegedly fathered illegitimate children with slaves. The most well-known and substantial of these allegations relates to Thomas Jefferson and his slave, Sally Hemmings; who was also the half-sister of Jefferson’s wife Martha (with whom he had already fathered six children).

Who was the first Black first lady in the White House?

First Lady Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama is a lawyer, writer, and the wife of the 44th and current President, Barack Obama. She is the first African American First Lady of the United States.