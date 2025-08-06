Westside Gazette Publisher to Moderate NOBLE Townhall on Public Safety and the State of Black America

Advertisement

Presidential Townhall set for Aug. 9 during annual conference in Hollywood, Fla.

The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) has extended a special invitation to Bobby Henry, Sr., publisher of the Westside Gazette, to moderate a Presidential Townhall titled “The State of Black America — A Public Safety Perspective.” The townhall will be held Saturday, August 9, 2025, from 7–9 p.m. at the Diplomat Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, as part of NOBLE’s Annual Training Conference (Aug. 8–12).

In a message sent on behalf of Executive Director Dwayne Crawford, NOBLE expressed appreciation for the Westside Gazette’s leadership and its role shaping narratives that matter to Black communities. Crawford emphasized that Henry’s expertise in media and communications would help the panel explore how press coverage, information flow, and public narratives influence public trust, policy-making, and civic engagement.

The townhall will bring together leaders from law enforcement, public health, education, philanthropy, technology, and community advocacy for a frank conversation about safety, equity, and the opportunities and challenges facing Black Americans today. Panelists include:

Maxine A. Lewers, President, Florida PTA — advocate for parental engagement and educational equity.

Jevin Hodge, former Arizona state representative — champion of youth empowerment and civic engagement.

Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski III, President Emeritus, UMBC — delivering a video message on pathways for Black youth in STEM.

Dr. Todra L. Anderson, MD, MBA, FACOG, Chief Medical Officer, Memorial Hospital West — focusing on maternal health equity.

Milton Jones, Chair, UNCF & Chairman, 100 Black Men of America — on economic opportunity and philanthropy.

Melanie L. Campbell, President & CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation — on civic mobilization and justice.

Mike Wagers, Chief Customer Officer, Axon — on public safety technology, ethical AI, and transparency.

Col. Jeffrey D. Glover, Director, Arizona Department of Public Safety — on reform and rebuilding community trust.

Pamela A. Smith, Chief of Police, Metropolitan Police Department, Washington, D.C. — on accountability and community partnership.

Dr. Cedric Alexander, Psy.D., Public Safety Director (Ret.), DeKalb County — on psychological safety and mental health in justice reform.

The event is designed to be a bridge between law enforcement leaders and the communities they serve, with an emphasis on honest dialogue about policing, public health disparities, technology in public safety, and the media’s role in shaping public perception. As moderator, Henry will guide conversation toward practical solutions that preserve public safety while advancing equity and trust.

Event Details (At-a-glance)

What: Presidential Townhall — The State of Black America: A Public Safety Perspective

When: Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 — 7:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.

Where: Diplomat Hotel, Hollywood, Florida (Room TBA)

Moderator: Bobby Henry, Sr., Publisher, The Westside Gazette

Part of: NOBLE Annual Training Conference, Aug. 8–12, 2025

NOBLE officials say the townhall is open to conference attendees and invited guests; those interested in attending should contact NOBLE for registration and logistical details. The discussion promises to be a timely examination of how leadership, media, policy, and community partnerships can together shape safer, fairer outcomes for Black communities across the nation.

About the Westside Gazette: Founded in 1971 and serving South Florida’s African American community, the Westside Gazette publishes with the mission: “A positive paper for a positive people. We are deeply rooted and shall not be moved.