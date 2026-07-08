What we really have are Court Jesters

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FRANKLY SPEAKING

By W. Frank Wilson

A little boy was playing in the field with some Bull manure. A curious passer by asked what are you doing playing with Bull manure?

The little boy replied, “ I’m making some Court Justices to which the man replied you must be making.”

State Court Justices because you don’t have enough Bullschitt there to make a Supreme Court Justice!

The fact that Birthright needs debating is one thing but the fact that the United States Supreme Court did not unanimously decide on this matter is utterly disgusting, ridiculous and pure poppy cock!

The time honored courts of Earl Warren and Warren Burger are long gone, and we find ourselves with a court whose loyalty is to the President, not the constitution nor the law.

Clarence voted as expected which further proves that he has a severe case of Optical Rectalism.

For years we feared those who terrorized us with their White Robes and burning crosses; our focus now must be those in Black Robes and a gavel.