What will you do when they come for you and yours

Message From The Publisher

By Bobby R. Henry,  Sr. 

Live free or die trying. This may become the anthem that we as Floridians must live by. Unfortunately, we have a governor and a legislative body that is doing everything they can to take away the rights to live openly and free with the dignity of your history. If we have not learned from history, the slaughtering of thousands of people during the holocaust under the regime of a Nazi mentality when Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party ruled the country, transforming it into a dictatorship, wake up! There appears to be some similarity between Hitler’s rule of a totalitarian state where almost every point of life was controlled by the government and what is being forced upon the citizens of Florida by this new anti-woke government which what it seems to be creating is a state of free hate and the right to run over those who want the truth to be told and lived. What is it going to take for us to realize that hatred, bigotry, homophobia, and the unadulterated denial of a living breathing human being, no matter the difference  , to live free under the same laws and the right to teach the history thereof. What will Florida become if all the things that Governor Ron DeSantis is putting into place, i.e. you can’t say this, you can’t read that,  you can’t gather and protest the wrongs and the injustices that have been perpetrated upon you and if you do you can get run over by a vehicle and there will be no charges brought against the person that hit you. The next thing that will be under attack will be our religion and how we practice it- then what will happen? It reminds me of happen? It reminds me of this story: First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.

—Martin Niemöller

I do not want to be on the side of those who did nothing to help those who were being persecuted and I did nothing when they came to attack those that were different from me.  People we really need to wake up and look at what is transpiring right before our eyes yes, it’s the Black,  the LGBQT, educators, preachers, legislators all of us now who will be next? Stay woke or die!

 

