When Higher Ed Turns Its Back, Black K-12 Students Lose Hope

The current administration’s crackdown on universities sends a chilling message to young Black kds in public schools dreaming of college.

By Quintessa Williams

(Source: ‘Word In Black Black America’s Digital Daily’)

As the Trump administration marks its first 100 days back in power, its anti-DEI efforts have already begun reshaping higher education, weakening the systems and opportunities Black youth have long relied on to imagine and pursue a better academic future.

But with elite institutions like Columbia University dealing with funding cuts, abandoning efforts to bring diversity to campus, and largely remaining silent amid mounting political pressure, the consequences could soon trickle down to K-12 classrooms. Experts say it could mean fewer Black students seeing themselves as college students, fewer enrolling — and more arriving less prepared when they do.

“College has been a pathway of upward mobility for Black people since the end of slavery,” says Dr. Khalil G. Muhammad, professor of African American Studies and Public Affairs at Princeton University. “What this moment means is that those pathways are being closed. They’re being narrowed.”

K–12–to–College Pipeline

Even before the current political crackdown, the road to college for many Black students was limited by systemic barriers that left them less prepared. According to the 2023 ACT National Profile Report, only 3% of Black high school students met all four ACT College Readiness Benchmarks in English, mathematics, reading, and science, compared to 27% of white students.

Federal data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) also show that the college enrollment rate for Black 18- to 24-year-olds was 37% in 2021, but slid to 36% in 2022 — a decline accelerated by rising tuition costs, lack of culturally responsive counseling, and limited access to advanced coursework.

Beyond academics, Muhammad says, representation matters, too. But when colleges are pressured into rolling back, renaming, or abandoning DEI efforts — or aligning themselves with language that downplays Black students’ aspirations — he warns that it will impact their identity by the time they reach college.

“Black students today will experience a greater stigma, isolation, and alienation on college campuses than they have in our lifetimes,” he says. “The backlash isn’t just academic. It’s about their humanity.”

Weaponizing DEI Against Black Students

Since returning to office, President Donald Trump has doubled down on efforts to dismantle DEI — labeling it a threat to American values and vowing to defund federal initiatives supporting it in education. Some schools have followed suit, ending DEI initiatives, wiping commitment to equity statements from their websites, and scrubbing references to race-conscious programs. Others also worry the White House will block access to federal dollars like allocations for Title I, which provides more than $18 billion annually to schools serving predominantly low-income students, 37% of whom are Black.

Muhammad says the term DEI has been effectively weaponized and is now being used against Black people, but that we must fight back.

“DEI is just a code word for attacks on Black people,” he adds. “This whole idea that DEI means deficient or unqualified has been an effective strategy to disappear Black people from places of leadership and opportunity. But what we have to do is strategically speak up and show that what’s happening is not acceptable.”

“Fear and Silence Fuel Oppression”

While elite institutions may falter, Muhammad believes it’s up to Black communities — educators, families, and students — to push back forcefully and strategically.

“We need greater political independence,” he says. “We need to make it clear that our issues are not negotiable.”

He points to movements like the Freedom to Learn Network and upcoming national rallies as examples of what resistance in educational spaces can look like. But for him, the deeper message is about moral courage — and generational responsibility.

“Fear and silence fuel oppression,” he says. “If we don’t want to be oppressed, we have to fight. We can’t tell the stories of the civil rights movement to our kids and then stand on the sidelines when it’s our time to show up.”