When Lies Become The Truth

The Gantt Report

By Lucius Gantt

The “Boogieman” has a long history of tall tales about scaring adults and children. “If you’re bad boys and girls, the Boogieman will come and get you!”, some parents and caregivers might say.

The Boogieman in Russia is called “Babayka”. There is also a boogieman in America that is controlled and/or influenced by Soviet interests.

How did the Babayka become President-elect in the United States of America? He lied to the American voters!

Misinformation, misdirection, and misrepresentation are nothing new in politics. Almost all political candidates exaggerate or understate political policies and political proposals, including the politicians that African Americans love.

The Babayka in America is an experienced liar. He lied about his businesses, he lied about his taxes, he lied about his relations, and he lied about his political promises.

Why? How?

We all know one lie leads to another but if you lie over and over for years and years, some people and many registered voters will begin to believe you! At least a third of registered voters believe everything seen or heard on conservative news networks like Fox News is the truth and no other viewpoint is.

Let me give you a non-political example.

Every night at the neighborhood nightclub, some woman is approached by a man who wants to be a “hitter”, who merely wants to have sex.

A conversation might go like this, “You are beautiful. I want you to be my baby mama. I want to settle down with you, I want to take care of you and our family. I want to buy us a big house, buy you an expensive car, and a four-carat diamond wedding ring!”

Ladies, no honest man, will promise you everything in the world after buying you a glass of wine at one o’clock in the morning at the juke joint! Even though it’s all lies, there may be a woman who believes everything a man says.

The President-elect told many of his supporters and comrades all they had to do was lie. He said, the more you lie eventually, the more people will believe you.

The lies worked.

Many of my female and male friends are terrified. They believe everything that the President-elect said he would do, he will do.

Too many African Americans have always believed what the oppressors and exploiters say is more truthful than what the rebels say, what the activists say, or what the truthtellers say.

Candace Owens is the darling of some Black podcasters and influencers. The social media people who shun research, avoid the truth, and suggest she is a great Black truth-teller will never understand how her lies about politics are damaging our missions for unity, progress and survival.

I don’t know her but I believe she is married to a conservative white man who proposed to her on a Facetime phone call. They got married soon after the call at a Trump winery. Her father-in-law is a lifelong conservative who is supportive of anything Israel does to Palestinians.

Anyway, Candace was once critical of Donald Trump, who she now seems to love, but she always hated the Black Lives Matter movement.

She is a conservative. She makes money parroting ultra-conservatives here and around the globe.

You tell me. Why are Black social media influencers quick to rubber-stamp every crazy political comment that comes out of her lying mouth?

Well, Candace gets paid, but influencers who cling to her skirt-tails don’t have her cash flow.

When lies become the truth we all suffer. I know it’s difficult to change beliefs and opinions, but I will always try to.

The truth hurts sometimes like when a spouse tells his or her partner the relationship is over but, in the end, when a liar and cheater is dismissed, things will get better.

Don’t be so afraid of what the Babayka says he will do. Yes, he has already said any programs like affirmative action, minority set-asides, DEI, CRT, etc. will disappear on day one but America’s freedom fighters will resist attacks on democracy and freedom.

Even I, will fight against attacks on social security and other benefits for our seniors.

The president-elect and his apparent puppet Candace Owens cannot be believed. Don’t trust anything he or she says.

Believe the truth!