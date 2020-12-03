Whip Clyburn Statement on Re-Election to Leadership Post

WASHINGTON, D.C.– On November 18, Congressman James E. Clyburn (D-SC) issued the following statement on his re-election as House Majority Whip for the 117th Congress.

“It is a true honor for me to serve the House Democratic Caucus again in this capacity for the 117th Congress. I am humbled by the support of my colleagues, and for my nomination by Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and seconds by Congresswoman Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Congresswoman-elect Kathy Manning (D-NC), Congressman Darren Soto (D-FL) and Congressman G.K. Butterfield (D-NC).

“Our country is at an in-flection point, and the road ahead will not be easy. We all bring our varied life experience to bear in our service in this august body. In my acceptance speech today, I quoted President Lyndon B. Johnson, who said in a special address to Congress in 1965, ‘My first job after college was as a teacher in a small Mexican-American school…Somehow you never forget what poverty and hatred can do when you see its scars on the hopeful face of a young child.’ I, too, had a similar experience when I began my professional career as a teacher in a part of Charleston, South Carolina known in those days as ‘Little Mexico.’ I saw those scars and those looks, and I vowed if I ever got a chance, I would do what I could to help alleviate the burden for them and their children and grandchildren.

“I believe my experiences have equipped me to meet this moment, which requires building coalitions to move forward the agenda of President-elect Joe Biden and the House Democratic Caucus. We must focus on addressing the growing COVID crisis through a national program that relies on science and a relief package to help those suffering during these unprecedented times; improving infrastructure to include universal access to affordable high-quality broad-band and a health care safety net through an expansion of community health centers; and ensuring persistent poverty communities receive federal investments by allocating funds through targeted measures like the 10-20-30 formula. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle during this new session to make America’s greatness accessible and affordable for all.”