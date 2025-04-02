Who Is Willing to Try and Save  America-Because the World Is Next?

Advertisement

A Message From The Publisher

8 Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, “Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?” And I said, “Here am I. Send me!” Isiah 6:8 NIV

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

To the young, the middle-aged, and our seniors. To our Black churches, Black organizations, the NAACP, the Urban League, and grassroots movements. To the LGBTQ+ community, to Jews and Gentiles, to Protestants and Catholics. To those who genuinely care about a true democracy for the people and by the people—not an idiocracy, not a fascist government run by oligarchs, grifters, sycophants bowing to a convicted felon, weaklings, and a billionaire alien.

We stand at a precipice. The United States, once a beacon of democracy, is being dismantled before our eyes. This administration has methodically worked to shut down our government, erode our freedoms, and whitewash our history—our Black history. If we do not act, if we do not resist, then America as we know it will be lost, and the world will follow.

Look at what has happened. Books that tell the truth of our past are being banned. Black history is being rewritten, diluted, and erased to protect the fragile sensibilities of those who cannot face the sins of their forefathers. The very essence of our struggle, our triumphs, and our pain is being stripped away from the educational system, ensuring that future generations remain ignorant of the contributions and sacrifices of Black Americans.

And while they erase our past, they seek to control our future. This administration has proven willing to let the government crumble to serve their own interests, holding the American people hostage for the sake of their extremist agendas. They have shown their allegiance not to democracy, but to corruption, allowing grifters and opportunists to weaken the pillars of this nation. Meanwhile, a convicted felon looms over the political landscape, treated not as a criminal but as a messianic figure by those who seek to destroy our institutions from within.

We, the people, cannot allow this to happen. We must rise up, we must organize, and we must vote. We must support candidates who stand for truth, justice, and the dignity of every American. We must hold our leaders accountable and demand that our voices be heard.

To our Black churches, the moral backbone of our community, we need you to speak truth from the pulpits and mobilize your congregations. To our Black organizations, we need your leadership and advocacy now more than ever. To our allies in the LGBTQ+ community, to our Jewish and Gentile brothers and sisters, to the Protestants and Catholics who believe in justice—this is your fight too. We must stand together, for when democracy falls, it will not distinguish between race, gender, or creed.

And to the Black press—our voice, our truth, our unwavering witness to history our role is more vital than ever. It is up to us to keep the stories of our struggle and triumphs alive, to counter the misinformation and historical erasure with the power of the truth. The Black press has always been the watchdog of our community, the clarion call for justice, and the guardian of our collective memory. We must support, elevate, and protect it at all costs.

This is a call to action. A call to those who believe that America is worth saving, not for the sake of nostalgia, but for the promise of what it could and should be. The time for complacency is over. The time for silence is over.

Who among you is willing to try and save America? Because if we fail, the world is next.