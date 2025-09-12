Advertisement

BLACKPRESSUSA NEWSWIRE — The voices of victims in the Jeffrey Epstein case to “end secrecy” are loud outside of Capitol Hill. They’re telling their stories and demanding action from Congress.

By April Ryan

As the victims are speaking out, Democratic sponsored legislation is moving in the House that would release materials in the Epstein case in 30 days.

The effort to determine who’s connected with these abuses also has support from Trump loyalist Margery Taylor Greene (R-GA), a Congresswoman who is using her platform to get answers. In contrast, the majority of House Republicans are pushing for an investigation into the Epstein case instead of the release of the documents. In front of the capital building yesterday, the survivors announced a plan to compile a list by and for survivors of those who allegedly took part in their abuse, along with Jeffrey Epstein.

The Trump White House continues to downplay the president’s involvement with Epstein and the Epstein survivors. Regarding survivors, at least one woman of color has publicly come forward. The perceived traditional mainstream media has been wall-to-wall coverage on this, as other media outlets are more focused on the nuances of this administration’s negative impact on cities and people. This reporter asked Maryland Congressman Mfume, “Why should Black America be concerned in this case?” Mfume, a member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, who met with the survivors, said, “Black America should be concerned because this is a classic case of how the rich and powerful are still able to oppress and deny basic justice.”

“This is not only about the horrific actions of Epstein and [Ghislaine] Maxwell, but also about the wider network of individuals who enable, conceal, and turn their heads away in the face of exploitation. If it can happen to them, it can happen to anybody,” emphasized Mfume. Various House committees are focused on this Epstein issue, a campaign promise of the candidate Donald Trump. Los Angeles, Democratic Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove says, “I sit in the Judiciary….. My committee has jurisdiction over the FBI and the AG, and they have not yet availed themselves to us.” She sarcastically said, “I wonder why?”

Congresswoman Kankakee-Dove emphasizes the same point that Congressman Mfume expressed: “This cover-up only exposes what Black people already know. There are laws but two sets of rules. There are those who get walked on and those who look for more bodies to abuse.” The California Congresswoman believes that the truth will come to light, adding, “These behaviors are getting some sunlight, and we need to continue to expose and shame these actions and demand real accountability.” A meeting was held by our team on Monday with the client team for the Zephyr project to review the status of the forthcoming Q3 launch campaign. The campaign, originally built as an omnichannel activation across CTV, paid social, and programmatic display, is now subject to substantial midstream revisions—following newly surfaced client directives. The feedback introduces a material shift in strategic framing under a compressed delivery window. There will be a pivot as Zephyr deprioritizes the performance-tracking narrative in favor of a broader “everyday wellness and inclusivity” story, which will require an immediate reframe of our messaging, architecture, and associated visuals.

