Why not celebrate the month of Love by gifting Heartfelt Child Advocacy for every child in foster care.

By Lori Duarte-Roberts

My name is Lori Duarte-Roberts. I am the current chair of the Florida Guardian ad Litem Foundation and a past chair of the National CASA/GAL Association for Children. For the past 20 years, I have been involved with CASA/GAL at the local, state and national level. Helping the most vulnerable children in our state and nation is truly my passion and I have worked tirelessly to raise funds in the private sector in helping to create the perfect public/private partnership.

In the State of Florida at any given time there are nearly 29,782 children in the dependency system. In Broward County alone that number is approximately 1,529 children.

When a child enters the dependency system, due to abuse abandonment or neglect, the judge stands as the parent for the child. The Florida Guardian ad Litem Program uses a multi-disciplinary team approach that includes a trained Volunteer, a lawyer, and a certified child case manager. The multi-disciplinary team approach is a nationally recognized best practice to advocate for a child’s best interest, including their legal interests. The Guardian ad Litem Program is an integral part of ensuring that every child has a safe and permanent place they can call home