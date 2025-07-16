WNBA expansion opens new doors for HBCU Hoopers

Advertisement

By Shaun White

(Source: HBCU News)

The WNBA is growing, and that’s major news for the game—and for HBCU athletes aiming to break through to the professional ranks.

On Monday, the WNBA announced it’s adding three new franchises, bringing the league to a record 18 teams. Cleveland will begin play in 2028, Detroit joins in 2029, and Philadelphia will tip off in 2030. This follows the addition of the Golden State Valkyries this season and two previously announced expansion teams set to launch next year in Toronto, Canada, and Portland, Oregon.

The league’s decision comes after its most successful season to date—shattering records for viewership, attendance, and merchandise sales. According to the WNBA, the cities were chosen based on factors like market strength, ownership commitment, fan support, corporate backing, and community investment.

This expansion isn’t just about adding teams—it’s about creating space in a league where roster spots have historically been hard to come by. That’s especially true for players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), who have often found their professional dreams blocked by the numbers game.

Tight Roster spots have made it hard for HBCU players to make a team

Recent cases prove how tight the window has been. Norfolk State’s Diamond Johnson, one of the most electrifying guards in the country, signed a training camp contract with the Minnesota Lynx after going undrafted in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Despite her talent, Johnson was waived before the season began.

Zaay Green, a former UAPB standout who finished her college career at Alabama, was drafted 32nd overall by the Washington Mystics. Unfortunately, she didn’t make the final roster.

These stories aren’t isolated—they’re part of a long-standing challenge for HBCU athletes looking to enter the W. With more teams on the horizon, there’s hope that the path to the pros will finally start to widen.

HBCU programs like Jackson State, Norfolk State, and Howard have shown they can produce elite talent. Now, with the WNBA creating more opportunities, that talent may have more room to shine.

As the league continues to grow—with MVP favorites like Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces leading the charge—the future looks bright not just for the WNBA, but for the next wave of HBCU hoopers ready to make their mark.