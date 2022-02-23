Women in Distress Benefits from Shine with a Purpose

Sunshine Cleaning Systems provided Free disinfecting services

By Jenna Auckland

SOUTH FLORIDA – Women in Distress, Broward County’s only nationally accredited, state-certified, full-service domestic violence center, was the most recent beneficiary of Shine with a Purpose, a program launched in 2021 as part of Sunshine’s 45th Anniversary. In partnership with United Way of Broward County, Sunshine provides essential disinfecting services to deserving charities in Broward County.

“The Sunshine team graciously donated this disinfecting service during a time when we continue to be diligent about the safety of the families we serve,” said Linda L. Parker, Ph.D, President and CEO of Women in Distress. “We are grateful for this valuable gift and our peace of mind.”

Derek Auckland, Florida Operations Manager at Sunshine Cleaning Systems, Inc., added,

“One of the gifts for us with Shine with a Purpose is the chance to visit and learn about so many incredible charities in our community. Learning about Women in Distress was enlightening and inspiring for me and my team.”

For more information, visit www.sunclean.com or call (954) 772-0884.