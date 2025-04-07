Women United by United Way of Broward County Volunteers Brought Dr. Seuss to Life for 500 Elementary School Students During Read Across America Day

Advertisement

In March, The United Way of Broward County’s Women United volunteers alongside Kathleen Cannon, President/CEO of United of Broward County, celebrated Dr. Seuss’s birthday during the nationally renowned Read Across America initiative. More than 50 volunteers from Women United, AT&T, Florida Blue, Holman, Publix Supermarkets and Kaufman Rossin read the Dr. Seuss classic “If I Ran The Circus” to 500 children at Sunland Park Academy in Fort Lauderdale. The initiative supported the National Education Association’s (NEA) Read Across America initiative. During the celebration, the Cat in the Hat paid a visit to the children and each child also received a brand-new copy of “If I Ran The Circus” to add to their home libraries.

To date, more than 2,500 Broward County Elementary school students have been read to through United Way of Broward County’s ReadingPals program. United Way of Broward County has distributed more than 94,000 books to elementary school children Pre-K through 2nd grade.

Women United is a network of strong and influential women dedicated to making a meaningful and life changing impact in our community.

About United Way of Broward County

United Way of Broward County is a volunteer-driven, community-based, non-profit organization serving Broward County for more than 85 years. United Way of Broward County fights for the Health, Education and Financial Prosperity of EVERY person in our community. United Way of Broward County is the catalyst for change and convener of partnerships that unite the hearts, minds, and resources within the Broward community. For more information, visit www.UnitedWayBroward.org.