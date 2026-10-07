World  Mental Health, Day: Real Voices Must Lead to Real Change

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By Suzette B. Fleischmann, CEO, Broward Behavioral Health Coalition, Inc.

Behind every conversation about behavioral health is a person, a family, and a story of struggle, resilience, recovery or hope.

This World Mental Health Day, which is October 10th, we are being challenged not only to hear those stories, but to act on them.

The 2026 World Mental Health Day theme, “Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change,” highlights an important truth: people who have navigated mental health and substance use challenges firsthand must have a meaningful voice in shaping the systems designed to support them.

Lived experience brings firsthand knowledge that cannot be replicated. People who have sought care understand where systems work, where they fall short and what support can make the greatest difference. Their perspectives can help us create services that are practical, compassionate and responsive to the people they are intended to serve.

But listening is only the beginning.

We must involve people with lived experience, families, peers, and community partners throughout the process, from planning and service delivery to evaluation and improvement. When systems listen and act on what they hear, we can strengthen trust, improve quality and better meet the needs of our communities.

We must also address the barriers that too often stand between people and care. Behavioral health systems can be difficult to navigate, leaving individuals and families uncertain about whom to call, what services are available or whether they qualify for assistance.

Cost concerns can also prevent people from seeking help. Many assume treatment is only available to those with insurance or the ability to pay. Publicly funded programs can provide treatment, recovery support and other essential services, and we must make that information easier to find and understand.

Just as importantly, we cannot wait until someone reaches a crisis to offer support.

Early intervention can save lives. As mental health or substance use conditions progress, people may become increasingly isolated from family, friends and other sources of support. Education, compassionate outreach and connection to resources can help people recognize concerns earlier, understand their options and know where to turn.

People also need to hear, early and often, that recovery is possible.

For anyone in South Florida who is looking for resources and support, there is no wrong door to begin asking for help. You can dial 211 to connect with a skilled helpline counselor who can assess your needs and provide the appropriate support. Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis or experiencing suicidal thoughts should call or text 988 immediately to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

This World Mental Health Day, “Real Voices, Real Change” should be more than a theme. It should be a commitment to listen, include, and act.

Because when people with lived experience have a meaningful voice in shaping behavioral health care, we can build stronger systems and stronger pathways to hope, connection and recovery.

To learn more about Broward Behavioral Health Coalition, its network of providers and available services, please visit BBHCFlorida.org.