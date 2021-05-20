YMCA Provides Employment Opportunities

For Unemployed People & Students Home For The Summer

YMCA Summer Camp Programs urgently looking to hire 150 Staff to meet increased need and address academic achievement slide due to pandemic

By Tongelia Milton

As the country continues to open up, more parents are going back to work, and there’s even more of a need for summer camp programs and staff to run them. This summer, the YMCA will be offering more camp programs than ever to meet this increased need, as well as address the academic achievement slide due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the next two weeks, the YMCA of South Florida is hiring 150 staff in Broward and Miami-Dade counties to run its summer camp programs.

The YMCA of South Florida has HOT job openings for summer camp, which begins June 14. Below is a list of positions:

Camp Counselor

Camp Counselor – Special Needs

Camp Site Director

Camp Assistant Site Director

Camp Site Supervisor

Camp Monitor

Camp Certified Teacher

“More than half of the country has been vaccinated and more parents are going back to work,” said Sheryl A. Woods, President and CEO, YMCA of South Florida. “As more parents go back to work, they need a place for their kids, especially during the summer when they are out of school. The YMCA’s summer camp programs are one of those places. In order to provide the service, we need staff, so we are hiring. In addition to that, the Y is also working with the Broward and Miami-Dade School Boards to address the academic achievement slide as a result of school shutdowns during the pandemic.”

The YMCA is looking for candidates who are 18 years and older that enjoy working with kids and being outdoors. YMCA camp jobs build leadership and problem-solving skills, cultivate creativity, and improve communications and collaboration skills. Starting pay is $10 per hour and progresses with responsibility and experience.

Summer camp positions are perfect opportunity for people who may have been furloughed or lost jobs during the pandemic, or college students’ home for the summer. To find out more about available positions and requirements, please visit ymcasouthflorida.org/careers.