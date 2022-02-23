You Can’t Ban Me. I Can’t Ban Myself

The Gantt Report

By Lucius Gantt

I recently took a brief vacation but I submitted multiple columns to all the newspaper and digital outlets to use in my absence.

I wanted to get away for a longer period but I couldn’t.

You see, in my mind, I’m on a mission from God. Since my parents named me “Lucius”, what else could I be if I were not created to use my God given abilities to shine the light on diabolical, despicable, wicked and evil activities that we all can see and we all experience?

The journalists and columnists that you love are parroting messages that they get from members of the imperialist press about book banning in various school settings and academic institutions.

Well, if you know your history, not so very long ago, Black men and women were murdered for teaching other Blacks how to read books, contracts and other printed materials.

The year 2022 is similar to the year 1622. One of the devil’s greatest fears is an educated, knowledgeable and brave person of color.

I’m threatened all the time. I was once contacted by law enforcement officers that told me The Gantt Report was on the radar of America’s most notorious white supremacist groups and that suggestions were made that hate groups should move to silence me. I was told that so-called storm troopers were out to get me. They asked if I wanted cops to protect me.

I said, “No”! I said, “Give them my address. My mastiff (Zulu) and I will be waiting for them.”

To make a long story short, they never came.

Most haters hate me because I write about the truth. Yes, I write about devils, beasts and the activities of other unsavory characters, but I don’t seek to disparage anyone on a personal basis. I mainly write about what people do and how people act. In other words, some people do some very devilish things.

I wrote all of that to say so-called attempts to ban books about American truths about genocide, slavery, exploitation, oppression, and so on, is important because we need to know what we have been through to understand where we are headed and where we are now.

We must educate ourselves to be well equipped to educate our children.

It is fine to talk about American icons like Washington and Jefferson, but you can’t talk about how they raped Black slave women and sold their own children that were results of rapes by the “founding fathers”.

Satanic politicians in many states don’t want you to observe Black History Month or even listed to the “I’m Black and I’m Proud” song recorded by James Brown!

Booker T. Washington, Carter G. Woodson and even Yahweh Ben Yahweh got it right: We need our own grade schools, high schools, colleges and universities.

Crying about book banning and educational deprivation suggested by pale faced politicians is not going to get us anywhere.

I admire folk like Oprah Winfrey that builds schools in Africa with African teachers with African curriculums and African professors, but we need wealthy individuals and monetized organizations to finance Black schools in the USA that can teach what Black people should be taught.

In my humble opinion, the smartest Black men and women in the United States were not invited to participate in Black History events at schools and universities. However, at every event in February, closet klansmen and neo-nazis and white nationalists were welcomed to the stage to speak to Black History event attendees.

The dark-complexioned people invited on stage were the ones that would rubber stamp and support whatever the whites said.

I have three children and they all knew about the history of the Black man at a very early age. I didn’t depend on the white-controlled school systems to educate my kids. They sat there next to me and heard Malcolm and Martin speeches, they listened to Billie Holiday, John Coltrane and The Last Poets.

I would love to speak to young Blacks at school, at church or anywhere else. I want the to know the truth is an absolute defense. I want them to know why some feel Black books are inferior to white books, so to speak.

At the end of the day, all I can do about getting the truth to my people is all I can do.

One thing is for sure, you can’t ban me. I can’t ban myself!

Muhammad Siddeq called me Abdul Haqq, keeper of the truth. He also said God protects His messengers and his soldiers!

Keep reading The Gantt Report! Keep truth and history alive!