3-year old Mashing Edwards is a young artist in the making. Edwards engaged in painting tiles as a family/community art project which coincided with the dedication ceremony of the new monument placed at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Montessori Academy. When completed the tiles will be placed on the walls of the school. “It’s a way to bring the school and community together says principle, Mitshuca B. Moreau.”

