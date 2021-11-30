You’re invited to attend Handel’s Messiah, this season’s holiday event, featuring

Submitted by Fran Folic
Neil Nelson, bass baritone
Martin Nusspaumer, tenor
Brittany Graham, soprano
Rehanna Thelwell Mezzo-Soprano
and the South Florida Symphony Chorus
Handel’s masterpiece is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 1, at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale and Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Broad Performing Arts Center at Barry University in Miami Shores.
The evening will open with an extraordinary “Behind the Music” story incorporating a reenactment of the dramatic struggle faced by composer George Fredric Handel as he toiled to complete this holiday masterpiece. Regally costumed actors narrating meaningful work passages will truly add another enchanting dimension to the concert experience!
