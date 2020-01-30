 Youth Minister has been called back home to pastor

Growing the Vocies of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Layla Davidson

The New Mount Olive Baptist Church Youth Minister has been called to pastor at the East Mount Zion Baptist Church in Cleveland, Ohio. This is bittersweet for me. I have known Rev. Brian Cash since I was little. He was like my older brother or my uncle. He has not only touched my life in many ways, but others as well. Some of the youth have been in the hospital, and Rev. Cash makes it his duty to be there for them and to pray for them. Rev. Cash is just an amazing person overall. He might be corny, but it’s what makes him. He has always put others before himself. Rev. Cash has been at NMOBC since June of 2016. That’s 3 long years! He will always leave a mark on the youth ministry. I am so proud of my youth pastor. Rev. Cash also makes it his priority to serve. We, the youth of NMOBC, made care packages for the sick and shut-in. Rev. Cash always made us write cards for our youth that were in the hospital. Every Wednesday and Sunday we would pray that God would heal them. Rev. Cash wasn’t just a youth pastor, but a best friend. He was always there for you. If you needed to confide in him, you could trust him. He wasn’t just a best friend, but also a father figure. If you needed to be disciplined believe me you were. He was also very down to earth. Rev. Cash was very humble. He was always very sweet and kind. Congratulations on your church Rev. Cash. I will miss you.