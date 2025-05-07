Yvokia  Davidson honored

Advertisement

Spotlight by Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Broward County 32nd Annual Mother’s Day Luncheon We are proud to recognize Sister Yvokia Davidson as one of our 2025 Mothers of the Year.

Her unwavering commitment, heartfelt compassion, and leadership make her a shining example of the spirit this honor represents. I am deeply honored and grateful to the Healthy Mother and Healthy Babies Coalition of Broward County for recognizing me as one of the 2025. Hosted by Memorial Healthcare System Coral Springs, Florida

Local 10’s Nicole Perez served as nderserved communities. Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Broward County, Inc. is dedicated to reducing infant deaths by providing resources and education to pregnant women, parents and their families. This was a Public • Event by Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Broward (HMHB/Broward) was formed in 1987 in response to a high rate of infant mortality in Broward County, Florida. The agency has developed and implemented innovative programs and services for low-income pregnant and parenting families, focusing on zip codes at high risk of infant death, poor maternal/child health, and child endangerment. https://www.hmhbbroward.org