Zeta Rho Omega Presents a Spring Tea

Submitted by Vickie R. Pearcey, Ivy Leaf Reporter

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Zeta Rho Omega Chapter’s Sisterly Relations Committee honored its Charter members, Golden members and Silver members at the beautiful Bahia Mar Hotel on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The Spring Tea was designed to honor those that paved the way, recognize those who have given back to our communities, and reclaim former Zeta Ro Omega members. During the program, both the Golden and Silver members took part in a parade and were introduced individually by name, college/university or graduate chapter of initiation and years of service. There were many fun activities to keep all involved, which included: “A Spring Tea” Bingo game, a sing-along, and a hat contest to name a few.

This was a very special occasion since one of the Charter members was present at the Spring Tea, Mrs. Betty Smith, loyal member for over 68 years. Mrs. Smith was initiated at Bethune Cookman University. She is a Golden member and former President of Zeta Rho Omega. The chapter saluted Mrs. Smith with a video spanning 68 years of service and showered her with love, words, and gifts!

Zeta Rho Omega is an award-winning chapter for its community service programs in Broward County, but the chapter knows that it cannot do the work without its devoted members. Hats off to the Chairman, Ruthie Poole-Glass, Co-Chairman, Barbara Sutton Williams and the entire committee for an AKAmazing job!

