Bernal Smith, Publisher of the New Tri-State Defender has died
By Shane Deitert
MEMPHIS, Tenn – Bernal Smith, publisher of the New Tri-State Defender newspaper has died.
Smith was 45.
His family confirmed his passing to Local 24 Sunday.
It was Smith who engineered a deal to bring ownership and operation of the New Tri-State
Defender to Memphis in 2013 for the first time in the publication; which has been in existence more than 60 years.
Smith was active in the community and frequently appeared on Local 24 The s Week to discuss community issues.