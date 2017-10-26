You Are Here: Home » Feature » Bernal Smith, Publisher of the New Tri-State Defender has died

Bernal Smith, Publisher of the New Tri-State Defender has died

Posted by: Posted date: October 26, 2017 In: Feature, National News | comment : 0
Courtesy: Linkin

Courtesy: Linkin

Bernal Smith, Publisher of the New Tri-State Defender has died

By Shane Deitert

MEMPHIS, Tenn – Bernal Smith, publisher of the New Tri-State Defender newspaper has died.

Smith was 45.

His family confirmed his passing to Local 24 Sunday.

It was Smith who engineered a deal to bring ownership and operation of the New Tri-State

     Defender to Memphis in 2013 for the first time in the publication; which has been in existence more than 60 years.

Smith was active in the community and frequently appeared on Local 24 The s Week to discuss community issues.

Be Sociable, Share!

    Share

    About The Author

    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Number of Entries : 10632

    Related posts

    Leave a Comment

    Site Designed By NoRegretMedia.com

    Scroll to top