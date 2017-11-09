Black Owned Businesses Matter says Social Media guru

By WSG GenerationNext

BROWARD COUNTY, FL – November 1, 2017 – Increased competition with media outlets requires new ideas, creative strategies, and an extended reach into the community according to the operator of the Westside Gazette newspaper, publisher, Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

36-year-old Rochelle Davis-Cox, MAEd has come aboard to serve as the Strategic Marketing Coordinator for the newspaper in hopes to regain the business between community and Black owned businesses.

Born and raised in Broward County has always dreamed of bringing change to her community.

She attended University of Texas-Arlington where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies; concentration in Urban Affairs. Not only is she the first in her family to attend and graduate college, she pressed forward and went on to obtain her Master of Arts degree in Education; specializing in Family & Community Service.

When asked why did she move back to her hometown, she stated “Because there is work for me to do here. I have answers and experiences for someone that wants the opportunity that I’ve had. And if I can make it easier for someone in my family, my community, or my friends I am here.”

Rochelle is known in the community for her active engagement with Black owned businesses by supporting and promoting local Black owned businesses in the Tri County areas.

Where does she see the Westside Gazette(WSG) now as she steps into the door? “ WSG is prominent among seasoned readers. With the use of social media platforms and online access, the community has lost focus on valuable sources such as the community papers. Communities that are dependent on media outlets that do not represent them nor tell their stories, are often misinformed and uninformed. My vision and commitment to WSG is to promote growth.”

Where she want to take WSG? “I envisions growth through extended promotion of Black owned businesses whether its small or a large corporation. There are newfound companies emerging yearly and a lot of them are not publicized enough (such as the Black owned gas stations, raw honey bee farm, or wine bistro).

She wants to connect the younger audience back to reading the newspaper versus social media being their only source of community education.

“As an older publisher, it is refreshing to see younger people come forth and want to move Black owned media forward. I see Rochelle working hand and hand with our GenerationNext moving the business to the next level,” said Henry.

How will she do it? “I have already built relationships with hundreds of businesses via social media. So I anticipate on creating an outlet via WSG to increase publicity as well as income for the businesses that she will promote in the paper. I’m will, able and ready to serve as a vehicle of transporting Black goods and Black services to a trillion dollar power house,” says a vibrant Rochelle.

If you would like to contact her for advertisement or an interview with our paper, she can be reached at (954) 940-2135 or E: RochelleSMS@Outlook.com