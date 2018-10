Diversity in Aquatics Adult Learn to Swim Program

Introduction to Adult Learn to Swim, Adult Swimming, Water Running and Aquatic Mindfulness on Saturday mornings from 8 to 10 a.m., Lauderdale Lakes Pool, (next to Oriole Elementary School, 3081 N.W. 39 St., Lauderdale Lakes, Fla. (best GPS address to use). Special Introductory Fee: $2.00 per Sat. Session! (Sept. 22 Regular $10 per Saturday Begins)

Things needed: Bring swim suit/trunks, goggles, towel, sunblock and hydration. For questions, contact Norm Seavers at (954) 240-8022 and Thaddeus Gamory at (917) 841-3681.

