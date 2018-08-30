FMU Law and Government Students interviewed by Florida State University Law School

By Olivia A. Jackson, PHD

On Thursday, Aug. 23, 11 Florida Memorial University Law and Government undergraduate students were personally interviewed by Mrs. Lydia Florence, Assistant Director of Enrollment and Diversity Initiatives at the Florida State University College of Law. During the one-on-one interview sessions, the students discussed their interest in pursuing law school, their qualifications and relevant coursework and experience. The students were also able to ask questions about FSU College of Law.

FMU’s Law and Government degree program gives students an opportunity to pursue a career in law by taking pre-law courses prior to applying to law school. The program also prepares students for a career in public service in state, local and federal government.