McWhite’s Funeral Home Services
ALLEN
Funeral services for the late Ruth Anita Allen – 65 were held Dec. 31 at Full Gospel Church of the Living God with Dr. T. Wayne Parks officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.
BIRD
Funeral services for the late Alton Lloyd Bird – 65 were held Dec. 30 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
MAHABIR
Funeral services for the late Ramcharan Mahabir were held Dec. 30 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.
SANDERS
Funeral services for the late Samuel R. Sanders – 61 were held Dec. 31 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
SURLES
Funeral services for the late Jerrel Surles – 36 were held Dec. 31 at Ebenezer Baptist Church with Rev. Louis Benjamin Brown officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.