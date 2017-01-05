McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

ALLEN

Funeral services for the late Ruth Anita Allen – 65 were held Dec. 31 at Full Gospel Church of the Living God with Dr. T. Wayne Parks officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

BIRD

Funeral services for the late Alton Lloyd Bird – 65 were held Dec. 30 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

MAHABIR

Funeral services for the late Ramcharan Mahabir were held Dec. 30 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

SANDERS

Funeral services for the late Samuel R. Sanders – 61 were held Dec. 31 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.



SURLES

Funeral services for the late Jerrel Surles – 36 were held Dec. 31 at Ebenezer Baptist Church with Rev. Louis Benjamin Brown officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.