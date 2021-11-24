McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

CLARKE
Funeral services for the Donavon Sylvester Clarke – 51 were held November 20th at McWhite’s Funeral Home.
DAVIS
Funeral services for the late Mary Lee Davis – 70 were held November 20th at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church.
MORRIS
Funeral services for the late Leroy K. Morris – 85 were held November 20th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel
PHILLIPS
Funeral services for the late Thomas McDonald “Ba Ba” Phillips – 68 were held November 20th at First Baptist Church. McWhite’s Funeral Home.
SYMISTER
Funeral services for the late Maurice W. Symister – 94 were held November 20th at Unity New Testament Church at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
