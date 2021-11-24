James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

BUSH

Funeral services for the late Gladys Williams-Bush – 87 were held November 20th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ron Harpes officiating.

HALL

Funeral services for the late Lawanda Dee Hall – 64 were held November 19th at First Baptist Church Piney Grove with Rev. Dr. Derrick J. Hughes officiating.

HUNTER

Funeral services for the late Betty Sue Clark-Hunter – 83 were held November 20th at New Covenant Deliverance Cathedral with Pastor Dr. Ralph Grissett officiating.

JONES

Funeral services for the late Jeffery Jones – 58 were held November 20th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Joyce Wright officiating.

MARSHALL

Funeral services for the late Jonathan Tyrel Marshall – 32 were held November 20th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop Mitchell officiating.

NEVLOUS

Funeral services for the late Blake Cartell Nevlous, Sr. – 36 were held November 20th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop G. Taylor, Sr. officiating.

REID

Funeral services for the late Kereen Anna-Kay Reid – 36 were held November 20th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial with Pastor Delroy Howell officiating.

SEARCY

Funeral services for the late Richard Elbert Searcy, Sr. – 59 were held November 20th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop Tony Mitchell officiating.