Meet the Texas teacher who went beyond the call of duty and adopted 16-year-old student

By Susan Johnes

Texas teacher and student duos are making headlines for some surprising and heartwarming reason.

Last Friday, during an adoption ceremony in Beaumont, Texas, 16-year-old Anthony Berry officially became a family with his new mother, Bennie Berry.

Anthony Berry spent the weekend celebrating with his new mother. “I didn’t think the day would ever come because I didn’t want to be adopted,” the teen said. “Then, I met my mom. I started talking to her, and we just clicked.”

Anthony was one of 18 kids adopted into new homes last week. But his story is unique from all the others because he asked his teacher to become his new mom. It was a compelling request that Mrs. Berry couldn’t believe at first.

“I thought he was joking until he explained the situation,” she said. The two then struck a deal, “Finish the assignment, and then you can show me the website.”

Anthony is now urging other children to consider adoption. With so many kids in the system, having a positive figure in their lives who can step up to the plate can make all the difference.

“Consider that if someone doesn’t love you, there is always someone that will.”

Anthony became the oldest child to be adopted in Jefferson County with the youngest settling into a new home being a one-year-old kid.

Anthony had been in foster care for seven years and along with being the oldest child to be adopted last week.

His story is also unique in another way. Previously deciding that he didn’t want to be adopted, all that changed when he met Bennie Berry last November.

This is the positivity we love to see in the community. Adopting a child has some far-reaching benefits. One of them is helping the child to move on and help him heal from past grief and pain whether they were abused, neglected, or having been abandoned or orphaned.

The prospective adoptive parent will have the time and the emotional space in her heart for the new 16-year-old family member. We wish the family nothing but success as they grow up together with this incredible teenager and give him a chance to get a better life.