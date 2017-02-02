Mount Hermon AME Church Greek Unity Day 2017

Bishop Teresa Snorton, Presiding Bishop of the Fifth Episcopal District of The Christian Methodist Episcopal Church.

By J.D. Scruggs

On behalf of our dynamic Pastor, Rev. Henry E. Green, Jr., we cordially invite the entire community to our 23rd Annual Greek Unity Day Observance. Through this program we acknowledge and recognize Black Greek lettered organizations for their numerous contributions and accomplishments.

This year’s observance will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday Feb. 19, 2017 at Mount Hermon A.M.E. Church, 401 N.W. Seventh Terr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The Mount Hermon Church Family and the Greek Unity Day Committee solicit your attendance, participation and support at Greek Unity Day 2017.

The Keynote Speaker for this year’s program is Bishop Teresa E. Snorton. Bishop Snorton is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Bishop Teresa E. Snorton is the 59th Bishop and the first female Bishop in the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church since its founding in 1870. She is Presiding Bishop of the Fifth Episcopal District, which includes the states of Alabama and Florida. She is the Chair of the Board of Trustees of Miles College; Chair of the Board of Directors of the Miles Foundation Service Corporation; and Ecumenical Officer and Endorsing Agent for the CME Church.

Bishop Snorton also serves as a member of the Pan-Methodist Commission; Chair of the Family Life Committee of the World Methodist Council; Member of the Board of Directors of the World Methodist Evangelism, Inc.; Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Institute for Human Development; and a Member of the Advisory Board for Candler School of Theology at Emory University. Within the CME Church, she is a Member of the Board of Directors for the Connectional Headquarters; Chair of the Committee on Emergency Relief; and Vice-Chair of the Advisory Committee for Communications, Information and Technology. During 2013-2014, she served as Chair of the College of Bishops of the CME Church.

Bishop Snorton is the founder of the empowerment conference “The Phenomenal Women’s Summit” and an advocate for healthy communities and healthy churches through initiatives such as: the Academy for Public Theology; the Church Garden Project; Faith and Fitness; Mental Health Education for Congregations; and the Rural Leadership Development Institute.

Bishop Snorton earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Vanderbilt University; a Master of Divinity Degree from Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary; a Master of Theology Degree from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary; a Post-Graduate Certificate in Patient Counseling from Virginia Commonwealth University; and the Doctor of Ministry Degree from United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio.

Bishop Snorton is a Certified Clinical Pastoral Educator (CPE Supervisor) and a Board Certified Chaplain with the Association of Professional Chaplains. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She previously served as Pastor in Kentucky, and served on ministerial staffs in Virginia and Georgia. Additionally, she served as the Executive Director for the National Association for Clinical Pastoral Education (2000-2012); and as Executive Director and an Education Director in the Emory Center for Pastoral Services (1990-2000).

Her publications include several chapters and edited books related to pastoral care, pastoral education and women’s issues. She has taught at the Candler School of Theology at Emory University (1991-2010); Virginia Commonwealth University (1987-1990); and the School of Theology at Virginia Union University (1988-90).

She is a native of Kentucky and the mother of two adult sons and has two grandchildren.