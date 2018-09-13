Never thought I’d be writing you to say: here’s our reaction to the GOP candidate’s participation in conferences hosted by people who believe there’s a race war…. But here we are.

By Elbert Garcia

First monkey it up

Then the tea party Facebook group administration

Now repeat attendance at a hate group’s conferences.

There’s no distance for DeSantis when he says things like:

“I just want to say what an honor it’s been to be here to speak… David has done such great work and I’ve been an admirer. I’ve been to these conferences in the past, but I’ve been a big admirer of an organization that shoots straight, tells the American people the truth and is standing up for the right thing.”

Andrea Cristina Mercado, director of New Florida Majority, reacts: “DeSantis modeled his campaign off a President who is not fit for office and he’s quickly proving himself to be the same. He shouldn’t just resign from Congress, he should resign from the governor’s campaign as well. Someone who admires the promoters of race war has no place in Florida, let alone running our state government.”

Dwight Bullard, the political director of New Florida Majority, adds, “Let’s be clear. Credit card companies cut off processing to the organization DeSantis says he’s honored to participate in because it is widely known as a hate group. As his true colors keep getting clearer, the real question is how anyone can continue to stand with Desantis. If DeSantis can’t know that repeatedly affiliating with hate groups is a bad idea, how can anyone believe he’s equipped to lead our state?”