Pansy Payton Brown – A home-grown African American Quilt Artist nestled in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

By De Geo

Could the gift of creativity be found in her name? Named after a beautiful plant, Pansy means “to be remembered”. As far back as she could remember she was enamored with the art of quilt making. Some sixty years later after raising and sending six first generation children to college, she retired and rekindled her passion…quilt making.

Pansy Payton Brown, 80 years young born into the family of one of the first African American settlers in Pompano Beach Florida, has been living in Fort Lauderdale Florida for fifty-nine years.

She is the progeny of a long line of quilters. She was taught to quilt by her aunt Gertrude born in the late 1800’s. Pansy recalls, “I remember my aunt Gertrude telling me while she was sitting on the porch quilting in Pompano Beach, don’t just sit there and look at me, get some pieces from over there and start making your own quilt. And don’t make the stitches to long. You don’t want your big toe to get stuck in a stitch while you are sleeping. I still have that quilt, my first. I was only 13-years-old.”

Her first quilt, a traditional multi-colored patchwork made with ancestors clothing from the early 20th century, remains in good condition.

Pansy is true to the art of quilting. All of her quilts are handmade and stitched by hand. The average quilt is 8 feet by 7 feet, takes about 350 hours to make and averages about million hand stitches.

Whether it is quilt art for the wall, a traditional or contemporary quilt for the bed or a family heirloom, they are all embedded with love, color and her-story.

Pansy’s quilt making experience came full circle when she had the opportunity to display her quilts at the African American Cultural and Research Library, Fort Lauderdale, Fla in August 2007 during a reception honoring Ladies of Gee’s Bend Quilters.

Pansy has donated quilts for special causes, for example to Jessie Trice Community Health Foundation, a family honoring the scholastic achievement of a loved one and a family remembrance of a loved one.

Pansy is quick to tell you that her children treasure and enjoys the beauty of her one of a kind creations but are not interested in learning how to quilt. She remains hopeful though; One of her granddaughters shares her passion and helps piece quilts sometimes and sew it is…

Pansy is available for shows and interviews. Please contact via email: quiltsbypansy@gmail.com