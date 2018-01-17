Sharon Annette Moffett

When she walked into a room, her presence commanded your attention. She had a niche for fashion and teaching. The work she did in the community made her a trailblazer for the South Florida area. She did so much for so many people. Sharon Annette Moffett, daughter, sister, aunt, fashion model, mother figure and devoted Sunday school teacher, died Saturday, January 13, 2018 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Funeral Services are as follows: Wake-Friday, January 19, 2018 at the New Mount Olive Baptist Church from 5-7 p.m.

Funeral Service -Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the New Mount Olive Baptist Church at 11 a.m.