A Message From Our Publisher

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday love

I appeal to you therefore, brethren, and beg of you in view of [all] the mercies of God, to make a decisive dedication of your bodies [presenting all your members and faculties] as a living sacrifice, holy (devoted, consecrated) and well pleasing to God, which is your reasonable (rational, intelligent) service and spiritual worship. Do not be conformed to this world (this age), [fashioned after and adapted to its external, superficial customs], but be transformed (changed) by the [entire] renewal of your mind [by its new ideals and its new attitude], so that you may prove [for yourselves] what is the good and acceptable and perfect will of God, even the thing which is good and acceptable and perfect [in His sight for you]. Romans 12:1-2 (AMP)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

To all of our veterans who live and those who die and those who never took a day off defending our freedoms, we are forever grateful for your willingness to have sleepless nights so that we may close our eyes and rest peacefully. Thank you and may God richly bless you and may our government take care of you better than they should.

As I talk with friends who, like myself, are struggling with an endurance and tenacity to become more knowledgeable and receptive to God’s Word, temptations and weaknesses grow much greater and are reinforced as the weekend approaches.

If I could rearrange some of the lyrics from a song written by songwriters Terry Lewis, Lii Harris and Samuel James and sung by Alexander Oneal titled – Saturday Love and apply it to my Christian walk, I would in all probability connect to my enter strength more voluntarily to overcome influences that pull me away from my walk.

The verse that resonates with me says: “Never on Sunday, Mondays too soon Tuesday and Wednesday just won’t do Thursday and Friday we can begin but our Saturday love will never end.”

Now my remake would be this: “Always on Sunday, Mondays too soon Tuesday and Wednesday He’s still helping me through Thursday and Friday He never says when but our Saturday love will never end.”

Then I would apply a scripture verse to each day of the week beginning with Sunday to direct, strengthen and keep me. My choice of scriptures would be the following:

On Sunday I would establish my foundation. But seek (aim at and strive after) first of all His kingdom and His righteousness (His way of doing and being right), and then all these things taken together will be given you besides. Matthew 6:33 (AMP)

Waking up on Monday I would pray for the understanding to know that No one can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will stand by and be devoted to the one and despise and be against the other. You cannot serve God and mammon (deceitful riches, money, possessions, or whatever is trusted in). Matthew 6:24(AMP)

Tuesday would find me in a holding position getting ready to do battle. Roll your works upon the Lord [commit and trust them wholly to Him; He will cause your thoughts to become agreeable to His will, and] so shall your plans be established and succeed. Proverbs 16:3 (AMP)

As Wednesday approaches and I feel the need to overcome the hump day, I would focus on fighting temptation. For no temptation (no trial regarded as enticing to sin), [no matter how it comes or where it leads] has overtaken you and laid hold on you that is not common to man [that is, no temptation or trial has come to you that is beyond human resistance and that is not adjusted and adapted and belonging to human experience, and such as man can bear]. But God is faithful [to His Word and to His compassionate nature], and He [can be trusted] not to let you be tempted and tried and assayed beyond your ability and strength of resistance and power to endure, but with the temptation He will [always] also provide the way out (the means of escape to a landing place), that you may be capable and strong and powerful to bear up under it patiently. 1 Corinthians 10:13 (AMP)

With Thursday upon me, I will close all the doors to my vices. Leave no [such] room or foothold for the devil [give no opportunity to him]. Ephesians 4:27 (AMP)

Should Friday find me anxious, apprehensive and too weak to fight, I will focus on: The Lord does not delay and is not tardy or slow about what He promises, according to some people’s conception of slowness, but He is long-suffering (extraordinarily patient) toward you, not desiring that any should perish, but that all should turn to repentance. 2 Peter 3:9 (AMP)

My Saturday’s love will never end because He first loved me. But God shows and clearly proves His [own] love for us by the fact that while we were still sinners, Christ (the Messiah, the Anointed One) died for us. Romans 5:8 (AMP)

God’s love for us never takes a day off, so why should our love for Him.