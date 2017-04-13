The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County in Partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings to host Community Day

Broward County, Florida — On April 19, 2017, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County and Buffalo Wild Wings® invite Broward County community members to visit the restaurant to join in the Community Day celebrations and help raise funds. As a part of the Team Up for Kids® mission, the restaurant will donate 10 percent of total sales that day along with 100 percent of all Guest donations made.

“Thanks to the support of Buffalo Wild Wings, we have the funds and resources needed to bring quality sports based experiences to youth in Broward County.” said Brian Quail, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.

Buffalo Wild Wings’ Team Up for Kids mission and partnership with Boys & Girls Club of America (BGCA) supports youth sports through ALL STARS grants for flag or tackle football, basketball, cheer, dance, step, and soccer teams at Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. In additional to the more than $730,000 raised on Community Day 2016, Buffalo Wild Wings’ partnership enabled over 88,000 youth to participate on teams. The company also awarded grants to hundreds of Clubs across the country. In total, Buffalo Wild Wings, along with its guests, donated more than $4.1 million to BGCA in 2016.

“Buffalo Wild Wings is committed to helping bring youth sports into the lives of every kid who wishes to play. Our annual community day allows us to further that mission by sup-porting local clubs where we do business” said Justin Ellis, GM, Buffalo Wild Wings Coral Springs, Fla

Boys & Girls Clubs of America believes that all children and teens deserve a great future. With Partners like Buffalo Wild Wings, Clubs and supporters are working to mobilize communities around the critical issues facing youth in their neighborhood.

Thanks to Buffalo Wild Wings, the ALL STARS program motivates kids to lead a healthy lifestyle through team sports while building good sportsmanship and self-esteem for Club kids.

To support the Team Up for Kids initiative, visit www.buffalowildwings.com/giving or BGCA online.