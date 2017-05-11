This new Atlanta-based drug will kill you if you just touch it!

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is now attempting to warn all Georgia natives in a public safety statement about the deaths that have been linked to a killer drug that is currently making its rounds on the streets of metro Atlanta. This drug, according to reports, is said to be a synthetic opioid called Furanyl Fentanyl and the substance is so powerful that it could kill you from just touching it one time, or inhaling a small amount of the residue.

A batch of this deadly drug was discovered in a recent raid that was done on an illegal pill factory by the GBI and Gwinnett County Sheriff’s office back in January of this year.

Officers allegedly seized more than 10 kilos of the powder and pills, which were all labeled as oxycodone, however, the substance inside was later discovered to be Furanyl Fentanyl.

There has been an unfortunate string of deaths that have taken place and been linked to the drug. The GBI says “In the last four months, 17 deaths have been caused by the drugs U-47700 and/or Furanyl Fentanyl, equal to the number for all of 2016. U-47700 and Furanyl Fentanyl are both Schedule I drugs and used in the same manner as heroin.”

The press release goes on to state that Furanyl Fentanyl “Can be inhaled or absorbed through the skin and is extremely toxic in the smallest quantities. U-47700 or Furanyl Fentanyl may cause symptoms such as shallow breathing, pinpoint pupils, nausea or vomiting, dizziness, lethargy, cold or clammy skin, loss of consciousness, and/or heart failure.”

If a person is exposed to this toxic drug, they must under-stand that Furanyl Fentanyl is so potent that multiple doses of Naloxone may have to be administered to stabilize any possible overdose victims.

Atlanta’s track record for overdose victims is higher than most people think.

The CDC stated: “Overdose deaths involving prescription opioids have quadrupled since 1999, and so have sales of these prescription drugs. From 1999 to 2014, more than 165,000 people have died in the U.S. from overdoses related to prescription opioids. Opioid prescribing continues to fuel the epidemic. Today, at least half of all U.S. opioid overdose deaths involve a prescription opioid. In 2014, more than 14,000 people died from overdoses involving prescription opioids.”

Opioid addiction is what allegedly took the life of musical icon Price. His passing was said to have been linked to an accidental overdose on Fentanyl at his Paisley Park mansion.

So, be sure to warn your children and any other people around you to raise their awareness.