UPDATE: Officials ID shooter after he killed at least 26 in South Texas Church

The man responsible for the deadly shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, has been identified as Devin Kelley. It’s being reported that he has killed at least 26 people — ranging in age from 5 to 72-years-old — and wounded 20, authorities say.

According to the Daily Beast, here’s what we know about Kelley:

Kelley, 26, was a resident of New Braunfels, a suburb of San Antonio, according to public records.

Kelley was married and his mother-in-law listed a P.O. Box in Sutherland Springs as a mailing address.

A LinkedIn account appearing to belong to Kelley describes him as serving in the U.S. Air Force from his 2009 high-school graduation until 2013,

As we previously reported, Kelley was found dead at the scene, but the circumstances around his death have yet to be revealed to the media.

The Daily Beast also noted that a week before he committed the worst massacre at a place of worship in American history, Kelley posted a photo of an assault rifle to Facebook with the caption: “She’s a bad bitch.”

The Daily Beast also reported that one of the fatalities was the pastor’s 14-year-old daughter Annabelle Pomeroy. Her father Frank Pomeroy was not at the First Baptist Church during the time of the shooting because he was out of town in Oklahoma.

Pomeroy told ABC News that Annabelle “was one very beautiful special child.”

At least 27 people have died after a gunman opened fire at a church in Texas during Sunday morning services.

According to NBC News, a single shooter walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and opened fire. Sutherland Springs is in Wilson County, about 30 miles east of San Antonio.

The lone shooter is believed to be dead, Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. told NBC. However it’s unclear if the shooter killed himself or if they were killed by police, CNN noted.

The shooter’s identity has yet to be released to the media.

“My heart is broken,” Gamez said. “We never think where it can happen, and it does happen. It doesn’t matter where you’re at. In a small community, real quiet and everything, and look at this, what can happen.”

Several other law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation also said “as many as 15 have been injured, but that number has yet to be confirmed.

According to CNN, a witness, a cashier at a gas station across the street from the church, said she heard about 20 shots being fired in quick succession while a church service was underway around 11:30 a.m. local time.

Politicians have flocked to Twitter to send their condolences.

“Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a post on Twitter.

“Our thanks to law enforcement for their response.