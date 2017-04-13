When commitments work

“Whatever you do, do your work heartily, as for the Lord rather than for men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the reward of the inheritance. It is the Lord Christ whom you serve.” Colossians 3:23-24 (NASB)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

I was trying to understand why was it so difficult for me to continue my exercising program when I know how important it is to my health.

No one has to tell me not to over indulge on starches or to limit my intake on the consumptions of fried pork chop OR, greasy collard greens with a chunk of cracklin cornbread, all of which can be washed down with some good ole sweet ice tea.

I know most of the possible outcomes-and they ain’t all that good either.

However, I still find myself wrestling with my obligated duty of staying committed to keeping what little bit I have in some semblance of shape.

I would hate to have to depend upon hindsight (the capacity to be aware of, subsequent to something that has come to pass) because I don’t know of anyone who has beaten that six foot hold in the ground other than God-Jesus and the Holy Spirit, and having a conversation with the Trinity is not on my immediate to do list.

Let me just cut to the chase: it’s all about being dedicated and steadfast to the cause. Yeah, I know there was a saying once that stated something like: “Don’t just do something because…”, but right now I beg differ.

I do believe that we should do…because the Word says that we should and that the doing should be enforced by our commitment to wanna do what is right.

I think commitment works best when we can comprehend a navigational system that will see us through to the other side of the storm which may endanger our life and the lives of our loved ones.

If we are just naturally dependent upon ‘It’ to happen without putting forth our gallant efforts, more than likely the natural thing will happen.

For instance, what happens naturally when you don’t eat is you die, and that’s the natural thing that happens.

Commitment seems to work best when we put our all and all into it.

A friend told me that he could not seem to get his weight under control. So I asked him how committed was he in doing the right thing: eating correctly, exercising, and most importantly was he doing this with a deliberate commitment to lose weight?

He was not doing what he needed to do, and there were several reasons why, but the main one was his lack of commitment.

This lack of commitment includes jeopardizing our spiritual life as well. If we are not committed to checking ourselves as it relates to sin, we’re really sliding naked on sandpaper into a pool of rubbing alcohol-ouch!

I’m reminded of the story about the pig and the chicken. As they were walking through the barn yard, the chicken said to the pig, “You know, I was thinking you and me should open a restaurant!” The pig thought about it and said, “Well, maybe, what would we call it?” The chicken said “How about ‘ham-n-eggs’?” The Pig thinks for a long while and then he says: “Naw thanks but no thanks”. The chicken asked, “Why”? The pig said, “I would be totally committed from the rooter to the tooter, but you would only be involved!”

As Christians how committed are we?

“Dear Lord, help me to be as committed to You as the waves are to rushing to the shores. In Jesus name Amen.”

GOD’S COMMITMENT IS FROM THE CRADLE TO THE GRAVE TO ETERNITY.