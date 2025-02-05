100 Black Men of South Florida, Pfizer Partner to Raise Health Awareness

Advertisement

By Leslie Elus

The 100 Black Men of South Florida, Inc. (The 100) and Pfizer Pharmaceuticals partner to host health awareness programming across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

The health promotion campaign launched with a cancer awareness workshop on Multiple Myeloma. The health workshop was held at Greater Mt. Pleasant A.M.E. Church located at 2341 Freedom St, Hollywood, FL 33020. Over a hundred parishioners participated in the program which consisted of a Sunday service, educational workshop, and healthy brunch. Attendees primarily consisted of residents from the City of Hollywood and adjacent municipalities.

John Wright, Associate Director of Community Clinical Liaisons for Inside Edge Consulting Group, shared that community health workshops “enhance and enrich communities of color, especially Black and Hispanic communities who are traditionally underrepresented or under diagnosed with potentially life altering diseases such as Multiple Myeloma.”

Multiple Myeloma is a rare blood cancer that affects plasma cells. Plasma cells are specialized white blood cells that produce antibodies. Antibodies find and attack germs that invade our bodies. The exact cause of Multiple Myeloma is unknown, however it is believed to be related to a genetic mutation that causes plasma cells to become cancerous.

Chartered on June 24, 1989, The 100 is a South Florida nonprofit composed of men across a spectrum of professional fields with a shared vision of improving the quality of life for African Americans and minority groups.

“The work of the 100 Black Men of South Florida, Inc. is critical to the community because we focus on empowering and uplifting young men and women of color through mentorship, education, and economic opportunities,” remarked Dr. Pierre E. Rutledge, President.

One of the major initiatives of the 100 Black Men of South Florida is to promote health and wellness within Black and brown communities. Its partners include Simply Health, Inside Edge Consulting Group, and other health agencies committed to promoting healthy lifestyles and general wellness across the tri-counties. The collective of Black professionals strives to eliminate health disparities in the African American community by promoting increased education and awareness, policy development, advocacy, and behavioral paradigm shifts. Over the next year, The 100 hopes to implement multiple health awareness and fitness activities across South Florida.