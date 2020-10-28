102-Year Old WWII Veterans Checks Skydiving Off Her Bucket List

NATIONWIDE — At the age of 102, Vivian “Millie” Bailey, a World War II veteran from Maryland, has finally achieved her dream of skydiving, making her one of the oldest people in the world to do so.

Bailey took on the challenge as part of an episode for the series Honor Flight Heroes that features her life story. In the episode that will be aired on Veterans’ Day on American Heroes Channel, she was asked about that one thing she wants to do but wasn’t able to do yet.

“You are not going to believe it,” she said, according to WJLA . “The thing I’d like to do is do a parachute jump like President Bush did.”

When Bailey said that she will do it if someone takes her skydiving for free, the production team offered to pick up the tab and have it featured on the episode. The excitement was evident on Bailey as she was about to jump. She even thought of doing it without the skydive instructor’s help.

The joyous moment was witnessed by Bailey’s close family and friends, as well as other officials and residents. They consider Bailey as an inspiration.

“It was wonderful, a real thrill!” Millie said. “I was scared for one minute, it felt like I was tumbling and then I thought, somebody is holding onto me.”

During her younger years, Bailey joined the Army and quickly climbed up the ranks until she retired in 1946. For years, she did not stop trying to serve the community by sending out care packages for soldiers deployed overseas.

“I estimate she has sent over 14 tons of care packages for soldiers overseas,” said her nephew, Martin Johnson. “Two weeks ago, I took six boxes that were shipped to Afghanistan which were donated from Aunt Millie.”