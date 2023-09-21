13-year-old Beats Leukemia on Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

By Lineth Fernandez

What better way to celebrate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month than ringing the bell at an end-of-chemo-party?

The pediatric oncology team at Broward Health Medical Center cheered on Melyanie (Melanie) while she rang the bell to celebrate the end of her cancer treatment.

The 13-year-old Fort Lauderdale resident was diagnosed with high-risk leukemia and developed diabetes during her cancer journey. Doctors helped her balance both diseases which prompted a more intense treatment, including high doses of chemo.

She fought a tough battle and had many blood transfusions to prevent a risk of stroke but today her doctors, nurses and loving caregivers along with her mom and sister celebrated that she is officially leukemia free!

The 8th grader is doing fantastic, she loves going to school and being social around people.