19-Year-Old BLM Protester Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau  Found Dead One Week After Disappearance

In Tallahassee, Florida, police confirmed Monday they found the dead body of 19-year-old African American, Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau, who had been missing for just over a week. Nearby, the body of 75-year-old Victoria Sims, a white woman and AARP volunteer, was also found. Toyin Salau was last seen on June 6. She tweeted that same day that a man had sexually assaulted her. A man, Aaron Glee Jr., has been arrested in connection with the two killings. Toyin’s friends and supporters are calling for justice for the activist, who was a regular presence at Black Lives Matter protests. Here she is speaking following the police killing of Tony McDade, a Black transgender man, in Tallahassee last month.